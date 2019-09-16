No War for Saudi Arabia

For your because-2019 files:

.@realDonaldTrump Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia's bitch is not "America First." https://t.co/kJOCpqwaQS — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 16, 2019

So what fresh hell is this "locked and loaded" nonsense? That's what kicks off this week's Editors Roundtable edition of the Reason Podcast, featuring Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch. The quartet also discusses highlights and lowlights from last week's Democratic presidential debate, rages against the dying of the vape, and tries to fix Katherine's bad movie-watching instincts.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Music credit: 'Complicate Ya' by Otis McDonald

Relevant links from the show:

