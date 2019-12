U.S.—Many on the right have reacted with outrage to The New York Times on its story about Brett Kavanaugh where it basically made up a new charge against him. This is being looked at as hypocrisy, though, as many of those same people enjoy it when Christian satire site The Babylon Bee makes things up.

