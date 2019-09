NEW YORK, NY—Internet activist Gina Bridges's nine long hours of hard work reading old tweets and listening to podcasts from years ago finally paid off when she found something offensive in a decade-old tweet. “Jackpot!” Bridges squealed in delight before getting really mad at how offended she was.

