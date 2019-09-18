Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates After Trump Calls for Zero Interest Rates

Last week, President Donald Trump tweeted that the "boneheads" at the Federal Reserve should reduce the federal funds interest rate that the Fed tries to control to zero, or even less, in an attempt to goose the economy.

Today, in what is surely a complete coincidence, given the Federal Reserve's much-vaunted political independence, the Federal Reserve Board announced a quarter percentage point cut in their target interest rate, getting it down to the 1.75-2 percent range. This is the second cut since July and they hint there might be another one before the year is over.

There better be, in the opinion of the president, who reacted to the news with another tweet that Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell (a Trump appointee!) and his institution "Fail Again. No "guts," no sense, no vision!"

Scott Sumner, a monetary economist of the "market monetarism" school, reacted via email last week to Trump's original tweet with the observation that "President Trump needs to be careful what he asks for," given that, from Sumner's perspective, "Near-zero interest rates can reflect an expansionary monetary policy, but more often they reflect very weak growth in nominal spending, caused by an inappropriately tight policy over a number of years. That has certainly been the case in Japan and the Eurozone."

"Trump presumably favors low rates created by easy money, but he'd be better off in stating his policy preferences in terms of inflation or nominal GDP growth," Sumner believes. Nonetheless, for his own reasons, Sumner declared on his blog today both that he considers Fed actions like this a feckless "yawn" (he thinks Fed moves have less influence than they used to in the current environment) and that they'd have been better off cutting a half a percent.

CNBC muses on a sign in the markets of Federal Reserve powerlessness over the interest rate it tries to control even as this move is announced: