Former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge's extraterrestrial research organization has gained some much-needed credibility following the U.S. government's confirmation that three videos published by the group in 2017 and 2018 do in fact show unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

"The Navy designates the objects contained in these videos as unidentified aerial phenomena," Joseph Gradishe, official spokesperson for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, told the news website The Black Vault in an article dated September 10.

The first two of these videos were published in December 2017 by To the Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences (TTSA), a group DeLonge helped found in 2015, on the same day The New York Times published them as part of a story on the U.S. Department of Defense's efforts to track UFOs.

A third video was released by TTSA in March 2018.

The videos show cockpit footage from a Navy F/A 18 Super Hornet crew's encounter with a small, quickly moving UFO that appears to have no wings or source of exhaust.

TTSA originally claimed that the videos had been declassified. According to Gradishe, they were never cleared for release.

"The Navy has not released the videos to the general public," he told The Black Vault.

While the authenticity of the videos has been confirmed, what they actually show is still a complete mystery.

Nevertheless, the Navy's confirmation that the videos are in fact real will no doubt fuel debates about the potential existence of intelligent extraterrestrial life and the continued relevance of pop-punk.