Brickbat: On-the-Job Injury

A French court has ruled that a man who died from a heart attack after an adulterous encounter suffered a work-related accident because he was on a business trip at the time. That decision will allow the man's widow to collect benefits. The company had challenged a ruling by the state health insurance provider that it was liable because the decision could cause the company's premiums to go up. The court said that French law protects a worker during the entire time of a business trip, even if he is not directly engaged in work activities at the time of an injury.