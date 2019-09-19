U.S.—As times change, so does the hiring process. While it used to be common for job applicants to present a resume of qualifications or to list achievements and pertinent experience on job applications, that information is no longer relevant to most job markets. These days, what companies want to know first and foremost about new hires is simply this: what is the worst thing you have ever done or said?

The post New Job Applications Have You List Worst Things You've Ever Done Instead Of Greatest Accomplishments appeared first on The Babylon Bee.