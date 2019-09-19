The Babylon Bee Guide To Realistic Parenting Goals

Parenting can be difficult. Many parents blame themselves for any problems, but it’s really the kids’ fault. They’re just bad kids and you’re stuck with them.



Adding to the frustration are all the parenting books with the unrealistic goals of perfect, well-behaved children. You know that’s not going to happen because, once again, your kids are just bad. Totally depraved, really. Also, who wants to read those as they’re boring and you’d rather just read Harry Potter again.

