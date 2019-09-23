Televangelism used to be where the easy money was . . . preaching about the End Times – which never came – and promising salvation, for a fee.

Put your hands on the television set and pray with me!

Insert tongue-talking gibberish here . . . and send in your $20.

Now the money’s in preaching eschatological “climate crisis” – formerly just “change” – and selling electric cars, to salve the soul.

You don’t even have to make them to sell them to the rubes who’ve bought in.

Step right up, Brother Bezos. It’s time for your anointing.

The founder of Amazon just agreed to buy 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian, the electric truck manufacturer.

But Rivian hasn’t manufactured anything yet – except promises that it will eventually manufacturer these theoretical vehicles, which it says – put your hand on the TV! – it will begin delivering about two years from now and the rest over the course of the next decade.

That’s a pretty sweet deal.

For Rivian. Maybe the policy will take hold generally and we’ll be able to get stuff on Amazon today and pay for it . . . later.

Brother Bezos has already sunk at least $700 million into Rivian – which is a de facto subsidiary (and subsidized) operation of the online retailer, something which hasn’t been generally reported.

This latest infusion ought to push the bar tab over $1 billion.

Maybe more.

Rivan has trotted out a couple of prototypes, one truck and one SUV – with the usual hagiographic press coverage following. It’ll go 400 miles – and go off-road! These are things any truck made circa 1985 could do, of course – and without the plug.

Or the wait.

