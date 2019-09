Switzerland's supreme court has ruled that parents do not have a right to homeschool their children. The ruling came in the case of a woman whose application to homeschool her son was rejected by officials in Basel. The court said the country's cantons (which are similar to U.S. states) have the authority to regulate or even ban homeschooling. Some cantons require only that parents notify them if they are homeschooling, but others set more stringent requirements.