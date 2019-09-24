Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Claimed AR-15s Are As Heavy As 10 Boxes. Fact Check: FALSE. They Are Actually As Heavy As Your Mom

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has endured criticism after claiming that AR-15s weigh as much as 10 moving boxes. It's hard to know how much an AR-15 weighs for sure, of course, as popular hate and white supremacy rifle attachments weigh a variable amount. But we did some basic fact-checking on Jackson Lee's comments and consulted with gun experts, and they all agreed that her comments were inaccurate.

