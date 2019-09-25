First Responders Urge Congress To Reopen 9/11 Investigation

If 9/11 was a controlled demolition, it would have huge implications. We’ve seen many ‘false flag’ terrorist attacks, especially over the past few decades. The chemical gas attacks in Syria were a great example. Never before in the history of false flag attacks has there been so much evidence to support that conclusion. False flag attacks occur when one group creates, funds and plans an attack, while blaming that attack on another group. It’s used for a number of reasons, mainly to justify the infiltration and invasion of another country in the name of ‘fighting terrorism’ when in reality, it’s for ulterior motives. This is why current presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard introduced the Stop Arming Terrorist Act a few years ago, stating that, “The legislation would prohibit the U.S. government from using American taxpayer dollars to provide funding, weapons, training, and intelligence support to groups like the Levant Front, Fursan al Ha and other allies of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, al-Qaeda and ISIS, or to countries who are providing direct or indirect support to those same groups.” Gabbard was also quoted saying that the “CIA has also been funneling weapons and money through Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and others who provide direct and indirect support to groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda. This support has allowed al-Qaeda and their fellow terrorist organizations to establish strongholds throughout Syria, including in Aleppo.” There is a lot of evidence for this as well, which is why she introduced the bill in the first place.

Did we see the same type of false flag terrorism during 9/11? Evidence suggests that we did, and the US government, or those who puppet it, has refused to acknowledge the plethora of evidence suggesting that 9/11 was actually a controlled demolition and that planes alone did not bring down the three towers on that tragic day.

Calls for the preservation of evidence by numerous New York City officials went unheard as officials removed and destroyed nearly all of the debris after the attack. This prevented a proper forensic investigation from ever taking place. As a result, WTC 7 become the first steel framed high rise to collapse solely as a result of a normal office fire.

Some of the latest news comes from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where professor and Chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Dr. Leroy Hulsey, released a new study proving “definitively,” according to Architects and Engineers for 9/11 truth founder Richard Gage, that fire did not cause the destruction of World Trade Center Building 7 on 9/11.

On September 3rd, Architects & Engineers released this statement:

Today, we at Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth are pleased to partner with the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) in releasing the draft report of a four-year computer modeling study of WTC 7’s collapse conducted by researchers in the university’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. The UAF WTC 7 report concludes that the collapse of WTC 7 on 9/11 was caused not by fire but rather by the near-simultaneous failure of every column in the building. Download the Report

The idea that there were pre-planted explosives inside of the building is a thought that’s been pondered by many families of victims, scientists, physicists, engineers, and more. Franklin Square Fire Commissioner and 9/11 first responder Christopher Gioia recently discussed his fire district’s recent passage of a historic resolution supporting a new investigation into the events of 9/11.

On September 11th of this year, he was present at a news conference at the National Press Club. Two of Gioia’s fellow commissioners are suffering chronic health effects from working at Ground Zero, and one of the department’s members, Thomas J. Hetzel, who was also a member of the FDNY, was killed in the line of duty that day.

The Franklin Square and Munson Fire District is now spearheading efforts throughout New York State and across the country to unite the fire service behind their call for Congress to reopen the 9/11 investigation. The congressional inquiry they are seeking would be conducted in parallel with the ongoing grand jury investigation initiated by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman. Mr. Gioia was joined at the news conference by Bob and Helen McIlvaine, whose son Bobby was killed at the World Trade Center. For the past two years, Mr. McIlvaine has led a campaign, in his son’s name, to introduce and enact draft legislation that would establish a select committee in Congress to reinvestigate the World Trade Center’s destruction. Also present were David Meiswinkle, who is president of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, and architect Richard Gage, who is founder of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. Mr. Meiswinkle discussed his organization’s current litigation against the U.S. Department of Justice and the F.B.I. Mr. Gage outlined the recently released findings of a four-year computer modeling study of World Trade Center Building 7’s collapse by researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF), which AE911Truth funded. The group then made their way to Capitol Hill to meet with several members of Congress, asking them to review the UAF WTC 7 study and to introduce the Bobby McIlvaine Act. The offices they visited included those Congresswoman Kathleen Rice, who represents the Long Island district where Franklin Square is located, and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand from New York.

The Takeaway

You would think that with all of the evidence that’s been presented over the years, including testimonies from thousands of architects, engineers, scientists, firefighters, and families of victims as well as whistleblowers, that a new investigation would have been opened.

The fact that mainstream media and many influential figures within the government have implied that all of the people who question what happened on that day are ‘conspiracy theorists’ is quite concerning. The evidence has gone completely ignored, and all that’s ever used as a reply to it is ridicule.

That being said, many people are creating awareness, like the people mentioned in this article. Regardless of whether the government and mainstream media acknowledge or cover a topic, truth continues to explode out to the masses. As a result, the collective perception of our world is changing.

Reprinted with permission from Collective Evolution.

The post First Responders Urge Congress To Reopen 9/11 Investigation appeared first on LewRockwell.