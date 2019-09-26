Is Impeachment a “Constitutional Duty”?

Elizabeth Warren has asserted that the House of Representatives has a "constitutional duty" to impeach President Donald Trump. House members certainly have a constitutional responsibility to take actions to defend American national interests, preserve the American constitutional order, and maintain their own institutional prerogatives. Impeachment might sometimes be the right step to take in order to accomplish those things.

But in the Washington Post, I argue that the decision to impeach is never mandatory. It always requires political judgment, even when House members are convinced that a government officer has committed impeachable offenses. An impeachment vote should not just be an exercise in virtue signalling. It should reflect a considered judgment that impeachment is the right remedy for a particular set of political problems. Making that judgment requires a clear understanding of what the House is trying to accomplish and how it might best accomplish those goals. It is easy to imagine Democrats voting for a long list of complaints about how Donald Trump has conducted himself in the presidency, but the real constitutional duty is not for House members to express their feelings. The real constitutional duty is to do what is necessary, useful and productive for preserving the American republic. Needless to say, the Democratic members of the House are not the only ones who should be taking that duty seriously.

Here's a taste: