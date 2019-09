WASHINGTON, D.C.—Nancy Pelosi was feeling pretty good about her decision to open an investigation inquiry into President Donald Trump. Unfortunately for her, though, the impeachment inquiry was derailed earlier today when President Trump replied with, "Can't do that, triple stamped it, no erasies."

