Trump Attacks Sordid Past Of Outed Whistleblower Jack Bauer

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The whistleblower alleging coverups in the White House has been revealed to be Counter Terrorism Unit agent Jack Bauer. This is the second time Bauer has been involved in trying to take down a president, the first being President Charles Logan, who resigned on obstruction of justice charges. With the whistleblower's identity known, President Trump wasted no time in going on the attack.

