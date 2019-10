ALISO VIEJO, CA—Worshipers at Sailors Church were ecstatic to learn that they were selected as the location of the first-ever church foyer Chick-fil-A. Parishioners waited impatiently as construction continued throughout the summer, but finally, the restaurant opened for business this week.

