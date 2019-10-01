Hopeless Sinner Scoffs At Idea God Would Save Other Hopeless Sinner

October 1, 2019
DULUTH, MN—Local Christian man Fred Dennis was incredulous when he heard Kanye West had experienced some kind of conversion, from committing to not making secular music anymore to inviting gospel-centered preachers to deliver messages at his events. While many are expressing a cautious optimism when it comes to the genuineness of West's salvation, the hopeless sinner is instead confident God could never save a hopeless sinner like Kanye West.

