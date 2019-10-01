From the moment he took office in 2009, former President Barack Obama directed his efforts to stymying the House and the Senate.

Among other things, this killed the Keystone XL Pipeline.

If you don’t understand why that crime is egregious, you’re about to…

By refusing to support bills for the pipeline, which constantly delayed its progress, he repeatedly denied the American people, even amidst their protests.

Denied them jobs… denied them energy sovereignty… and denied them access to $21 billion in distributed income.

Now, more than 10 years later, average American citizens have another chance to grease their retirement accounts with this growing public fund — thanks to the unceasing efforts of President Donald Trump.

He revived an income project capable of providing Americans with a $4 million nest egg, reinforced American free market capitalism, and took steps towards energy independence.

Because of Trump’s success in March 2019, any American citizen aware of the enormous opportunity ahead need only participate in this program to build the retirement of his or her dreams.

And that’s where we come in…

Using the powerful research tools available to us at the Laissez Faire Letter, we’ve uncovered the real story of the Keystone XL Pipeline…

In this report, we’ll review exactly what this country has gone through in order to get this project off the ground, our citizens back to work, and our pockets lined with profits.

After that, I’ll introduce you to the top four companies anyone — regardless of background, income, or experience — can use to benefit from Trump’s historic decision.

Download PDF to continue…

The post Independence Checks: How to Collect $600-11,210 Every Single Month for Life appeared first on Laissez Faire.