Elizabeth Warren’s Latest Anti-People Policy Proposals

Elizabeth Warren wrote “It’s going to take big, structural change to tackle poverty and inequality in the U.S., and @AOC’s ‘A Just Society’ is just the type of bold, comprehensive thinking we’ll need to get it done.”

Warren is one candidate who means business. Like Obama’s quest for transformation, she speaks about “structural” change. Her policies are all anti-people. Does she realize this? Or does she hate people that much? Or is she a moron? Or is she mad? Or does she savor power so much that she’ll sacrifice America and Americans in her quest? No matter what, she’s bad news. And she’s the Democratic front-runner.

Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed laws under the title “A Just Society” are summarized nicely here. They include welfare benefits for illegal immigrants. If this were passed, non-Americans would flock to America, attracted by the lure of getting all sorts of benefits. Allowed to run its course, the result would be bankruptcy of the government, preceded by much higher taxes, seizure of pools of existing wealth, capital flight and economic stagnation. Violence would rise. This is a senseless proposal that could only be endorsed by nutcases and morons like Ocasio-Cortez and Warren.

“A Just Society” also proposes nationwide rent control: “Ocasio-Cortez’s second bill, titled ‘The Place to Prosper Act,’ calls for federal rent control by imposing a 3 percent national cap on annual rent increases.” Ocasio-Cortez and Warren express their total ignorance again with this proposal. They also express their fascist/socialist/progressive/anti-capitalist hearts and souls. They are control freaks who do not seem to fathom that they are advocating strongly anti-human policies.

“The last bill in Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal establishes health care, housing, and healthy food as government-provided rights.” Does housing include heat and power? Don’t forget the free transportation. Warren/AOC have these no doubt tucked away elsewhere as “necessities”: “Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal also includes an official poverty guideline that accounts for ‘new necessities,’ such as internet access…”

Whoopee! No one will have to work anymore, at least until the capital stock is run down, people are herded into forced labor, the grand promises are not kept, and the underground economy takes over.

These proposals, if ever passed, result in poverty, sooner or later. This is as sure as the existence of the force of gravity. No sensible person in this day and age can endorse them. But totalitarians like Warren, sensible or not, who want power can endorse them as vote-getting measures. The problems come when they get elected and begin to implement their programs, which they usually do. Lenin, Mao, Fidel Castro, Stalin, Hitler, Kim Il Sung, and our own Lyndon Baines Johnson are never idle in using their power.

