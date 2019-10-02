The Impeachment Waltz

Let me confess; I would have supported the impeachment of almost every president since Lyndon B. Johnson.

Just in more recent years, both Reagan and George H.W. Bush could have been impeached over the October Surprise and Iran/Contra scandals. Bill Clinton could have impeached for many high crimes and misdemeanors, but the mass murder at Waco certainly stands out as an impeachable offense. Dubya could have been impeached for the “weapons of mass destruction” lie and the government stand down on September 11, 2001. Barack Obama assassinated an American citizen with a drone, bragged about it, and then killed his sixteen year old son a month later. I don’t recall any impeachment efforts over that.

This whole “get Trump” campaign reminds me of the state-sponsored, media supported efforts to oust Richard Nixon from the White House. When I was researching Hidden History, it became abundantly clear that, compared to the crimes of almost every other modern president, Nixon’s actions associated with Watergate were child’s play. As an unsophisticated teenager, with a budding far left Democratic political conscience, I bought into the rhetoric that Nixon was an incomparably evil politician that we had to “get rid of.” In the same way, Americans are now being counseled, by that same putrid, state-controlled press, that Donald Trump is even worse than Nixon, and we simply “must” remove him from office.

Donald Trump has proven to be little more than a buffoon. In my view, he was hired to play a part, and has played it well. His halting, ungrammatical method of communicating grates on the nerves of any educated person. His childish bragging and impossible ego are so cartoonish they defy belief. His gutter-level arguments with mindless celebrities would be beneath the office of a low level bureaucrat, let alone the president of the United States. But none of those are impeachable offenses. And yet this behavior is what has triggered perhaps a majority of Americans to demand his impeachment.

As I’ve said in Trump’s defense, you have to do something in order to do something wrong. The sad fact is Donald Trump has done little more than talk, tweet, boast, and break promises during his three years in office. While his rhetoric can still sometimes sound great- witness his recent comments before the United Nations extolling nationalism over globalism- his act grew old a few years ago. When Trump has acted, he has tended to follow the same neocon-style policies that a President Jeb Bush would have. Despite all his heated rhetoric about immigration, which I believe is the primary cause of the intense hatred so many feel towards him, Trump has actually deported fewer illegals than Barack Obama.

I didn’t think that Trump’s enemies could possibly come up with something more ridiculous than the Russian “collusion” fairy tale, but they have managed to do so. They are genuinely trying to impeach him for ambiguous inferences in a phone call to the Ukrainian president. Earlier this year, three Democratic Senators sent a letter to a Ukrainian prosecutor, in which they unambiguously threatened to withhold aid to the country unless their political objectives were met. And Joe Biden, around whose son and his seeming corruption all this revolves, boasted on videotape about getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired a few years back. It seems the height of audacity, and hypocrisy, to become apoplectic about Trump allegedly doing what these Democratic Party politicians are documented to have done themselves.

In 1998, Republicans succeeded in voting articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton. The mainstream media at the time, in stark contrast to their overt cheerleading for this impeachment, were visibly devastated. To my amazement, the major networks refused to televise the impeachment trial in the Senate. Consider that; an event of such historic significance it has only happened once before in American history, and our state-controlled media considered it unworthy of being televised. You can bet everything you own that if Donald Trump is impeached, every millisecond of the process will be broadcast, over every network in the world.

What does is say about Americans, that they can ignore the kind of career corruption of both Bill and Hillary Clinton, and the crimes of so many other recent politicians, and yet be willing to unceremoniously dump Donald Trump for what is, in comparison, simply very loud bluster? I have read the comments of many people I normally respect, who have called in the past for a military overthrow of Trump. They simply want him gone, and they don’t care how it’s done.

Whoever hired Trump for this role, and is writing this script, they have done an extraordinary job of dividing the country. Presumably, that was the primary goal of this production. And the dividing line is no longer Mason-Dixon, it’s Donald Trump. All political discussion now is channeled through Trump’s personality, and how individuals respond to it. We’ve devolved back to a point where we’re arguing around a digital checkerboard, over whether you’re “fer” him or “agin” him.

I never expected the election of Trump. I thought, like almost everyone else, that the “fix” was in for Hillary Clinton, the Queen of Corruption. So because of that unanticipated curve ball, I really have no idea what to expect next. Could Donald Trump be impeached, over an unclear “threat” to withhold foreign aid unless Ukrainian authorities investigated the corruption of Joe Biden’s son? If so, that says a lot about the state of present-day America, what I call America 2.0. Think of it; the “bad guy” here is the one seemingly demanding an investigation into corruption, not the person or persons guilty of corruption.

And then there is the much ballyhooed “whistle blower” who is, in reality, a CIA spook. To accurately be defined as a whistle blower, this person would have to be exposing CIA corruption. Instead, the CIA appears to be assisting the drive to impeachment in a partisan way. And the same state-controlled media and “liberal” politicians who are silent about the abominable treatment accorded genuinely heroic whistle blowers like Bradley/Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden, and Julian Assange, have suddenly found a “whistle blower” they can love.

After the resignation of Richard Nixon, Americans were counseled, by the same state-controlled media that led the efforts to oust him from office, that the entire affair proved “the system works.” By the “system,” they mean the disastrous two party duopoly that restricts debate like no other “free” country in the world.

There are no “good guys” to root for here. Trump is the victim, but he is, as always, totally unsympathetic. He still has what has always been his best quality; his high-profile enemies are all more despicable than he could ever hope to be. And the “bad guys” will undoubtedly win, no matter what happens, as they always do.

Perhaps this is all just a message, comprehensible only at a subconscious level, that anyone sincerely wishing to reform things, to “drain the swamp,” to “put America first,” will be summarily rejected by the “system” that we are told works so well.

Reprinted with the author’s permission.

