Brickbat: Who Says Romance Is Dead?

The Fayetteville, North Carolina, police department has fired detective Paul G. Matrafailo III after three alleged rape victims whose cases he worked on said he hit on them. One woman said that after Matrafailo found she was a nursing student he texted her asking if she wanted to practice on him. Another said he found her on Instagram even though her account doesn't have her name on it and began to message her. She said one message pointed to lingerie that was being sold on an Amazon link in her account and included a tongue emoji and a wink emoji. Matrafailo's employment file shows he was reprimanded in 2018 for sending offensive and inappropriate messages to forensic technicians.