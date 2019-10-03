James M. Buchanan’s Enduring Legacy for Limited Government and Individual Liberty

James M. Buchanan (1919-2013), whose keen intellect helped launch the field of public choice and earned him a Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 1986, would have turned 100 years old today.

The Independent Institute has published so many articles, book reviews, and blogs about Buchanan’s ideas over the years—including a scholarly article and related op-ed written by the master himself—that diving into the waters blindly runs the risk of one’s becoming overcome by swift currents. (Fortunately, those currents carry the novice safely to still waters.)

Here I highlight a few pieces accessible to lay readers yet also helpful to those well versed in Buchanan and public choice.

A great place to start is the touching personal remembrance, written on the day of Buchanan’s passing, by Independent Institute Senior Fellow Randall G. Holcombe, author of the new book Liberty in Peril: Democracy and Power in American History, which looks at long-term changes in the U.S. political landscape through the lens of public choice. Here’s an excerpt from Holcombe’s tribute:

Buchanan was a great teacher and a wonderful mentor. He was not a dynamic speaker in the classroom, but was meticulously organized and put together logical lectures so that by the end of the lecture, you had to be convinced of the ideas he was passing along. He was always a bit of a maverick in the economics profession, but he never presented his ideas that way, in lectures or in his many published works. This was the case to the extent that as a Buchanan student, it took me a few years to recognize how revolutionary his ideas and methods of economic analysis were. I learned a lot in the classroom from him, and have continued to learn from his written work.

Also very worth reading is the memorial piece by our retired Senior Fellow in Political Economy and former editor of The Independent Review, Robert Higgs. Excerpt:

After Buchanan received the Nobel prize in 1986, I invited him to come to Lafayette College, where I was then a professor, to give some talks to students and faculty. He graciously came, which gave me my first opportunity to spend a substantial amount of time with him, getting to know him better and picking his brain. Later, over the years, I spent much time with him at Liberty Fund colloquiums, conferences, and other professional gatherings, each time gaining a new glimpse into his mind, outlook, and attitudes.

In addition, see the nice remembrance by Independent Institute Senior Vice President Mary L. G. Theroux. Excerpt:

[Buchanan’s] Southern graciousness shone through in his relations with the Independent Institute, agreeing to join our founding Board of Advisors in 1986—before he was awarded the Nobel Prize—and serving faithfully over the many years since. His increased eminence turned his head not a bit, and he very kindly consented to be the first recipient of the Independent Institute’s Alexis de Tocqueville Award at the first Gala dinner we held in 1987, The National Dinner to Honor James M. Buchanan.

For a highly accessible introduction to Buchanan’s work, see Independent Institute Research Fellow Robert L. Formaini’s short essay, “James M. Buchanan: The Creation of Public Choice Theory,” which first ran in Economic Insights (Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas). The piece includes a few autobiographical comments from Buchanan, excerpted from a 1992 book, including this gem:

I resist, and resist strongly, any and all efforts to pull me toward positions of advising on this or that policy or cause. I sign no petitions, join no political organizations, advise no party, serve no lobbying effort. Yet the public’s image of me, and especially as developed through the media after the Nobel Prize in 1986, is that of a rightwing libertarian zealot who is antidemocratic, anti-egalitarian, and antiscientific. I am, of course, none of these and am, indeed, the opposites. Properly understood, my position is both democratic and egalitarian, and I am as much a scientist as any of my peers in economics. But I am passionately individualistic, and my emphasis on individual liberty does set me apart from many of my academic colleagues whose mind-sets are mildly elitist and, hence, collectivist.

Buchanan’s remarks above helped set the stage for Independent Institute Senior Fellow Michael C. Munger’s brilliant review essay, “On the Origins and Goals of Public Choice: Constitutional Conspiracy?” (The Independent Review, Winter 2017/18), wherein Munger critiques fellow Duke University professor Nancy MacLean’s news-making—and deeply flawed—tome, Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America. Munger’s piece is more than a takedown of MacLean’s faux scholarly demonization of Buchanan and the public choice movement; it is a substantive discussion of public choice and Buchanan’s heroic role in its development.

Finally (we have to stop somewhere), I leave you with my piece “Debunking Democracy with James M. Buchanan” (The Beacon, 10/3/14), a write-up of the symposium on Buchanan’s works and legacy that appeared in Winter 2013/14 issue of The Independent Review.