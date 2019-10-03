U.S.—Media outlets are issuing warnings that excessive displays of forgiveness and mercy could wreak havoc on hundreds of years of outrage progress. The warning comes in response to a high-profile case this week in which former police officer Amber Guyger, who is white, was found guilty of the murder of Botham Jean, a black man, in his Dallas home. Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Brandt Jean, Botham’s younger brother, made a victim impact statement, saying he forgave her, setting back race progress hundreds of years. Brandt then asked the judge if he could give Guyger a hug. The judge foolishly allowed it, setting back race relations hundreds more years.

The post Media Warns Excessive Forgiveness Could Set Back Outrage Narrative Hundreds Of Years appeared first on The Babylon Bee.