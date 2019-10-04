7 More Cases Everyone Should Know From the Roberts Court

Here is another preview of the 11-hour video library from our new book, An Introduction to Constitutional Law: 100 Supreme Court Cases Everyone Should Know. This post will focus on the second batch of cases from the Roberts Court.
Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin I (2013)
U.S. v. Windsor (2013)
NLRB v. Noel Canning (2014)
Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores (2014)
Obergefell v. Hodges (2015)
Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin II (2016)
Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt (2016)
You can also download the E-Book or stream the videos.