Why YOU Don’t Want Uncle Sam To Tax the Rich

Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, etc. want to decrease financial inequality by taxing the rich. The main problem with that is the tax money goes to the government, not to the poor.

The government which, if it doesn’t waste the money on boondoggles, spend it ineffectually, or lose it, gives it to other rich folks from the “Deep State” who can afford to buy our bogus democracy with huge campaign bribes and control it with lobbyists.

Unfortunately, a huge percentage of those deep-state rich folks are invested in U.S. President Eisenhower’s MilitaryIndustrialCongressional-complex (MICC). That MICC complex is centered in The Pentagon, which has lost — that is can’t account for — $21 trillion dollars which is suspiciously close to the total of the the so-called “National” debt.

The bottom line is that the mechanism we call “the government“ will exact taxes from everyone — including the poor — and by far the largest single tranch of whatever “it” doesn’t waste, spend on the politically connected or lose goes to the Pentagon which doesn’t know what it was spent on.

We know, however, whatever The Pentagon spent it on includes murdering and displacing literally millions of men, women and children in countries all around the world. So, the last thing you want to do is give that D.C. mechanism more money from ANY source.

