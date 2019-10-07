Brickbat: Leave Them Kids Alone

October 7, 2019
The United Kingdom's Labour Party has committed itself to abolishing private schools if it wins the next election. A measure approved at the party's latest annual conference says "the ongoing existence of private schools is incompatible with Labour's pledge to promote social justice." The measure promised to confiscate private schools' property, land and other assets and redistribute them "democratically and fairly across the country's educational institutions."

