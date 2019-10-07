Brickbat: Leave Them Kids Alone

The United Kingdom's Labour Party has committed itself to abolishing private schools if it wins the next election. A measure approved at the party's latest annual conference says "the ongoing existence of private schools is incompatible with Labour's pledge to promote social justice." The measure promised to confiscate private schools' property, land and other assets and redistribute them "democratically and fairly across the country's educational institutions."
I believe strongly that everyone should have the same opportunities in education & health care, regardless of birthrights. I don’t think that “they” are proposing this “because they want everyone equally dumb” it makes for a more civilised, Integrated & equal society. As our society was 30 odd years ago. I’ve never seen the UK
So divided as it is presently.
Yes,they want everybody to be equally dumb and poor.