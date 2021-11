Survey Finds More People Would Support Impeachment If They Knew What Crime Trump Was Supposed To Have Committed

October 10, 2019 | by Chris Future

U.S.—A new study found that support for impeaching President Trump would rise significantly if someone, anyone could just tell people what crime Trump is supposed to have committed.

The post Survey Finds More People Would Support Impeachment If They Knew What Crime Trump Was Supposed To Have Committed appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...