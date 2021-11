Billionaire Bruce Wayne Criticized For Punching Down

October 14, 2019 | by Chris Future

GOTHAM CITY—Billionaire Bruce Wayne has come under fire for the way he dresses up as a bat and beats up alleged criminals. Many refer to his activity as “punching down” since the people he attacks tend to be citizens in the lower class.

