Brickbat: I Guess You Can Mess with Texas

Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp says vaping must be banned across the university system. He has ordered the presidents of each of the school's 11 campuses as well as the heads of the eight state agencies under the university's aegis to implement the ban as quickly as possible, citing recent reports of lung injuries from vaping. "This health threat is serious enough that I want to see the ban include every building, outside space, parking lot, garage and laboratory within the Texas A&M System," Sharp said in a memo. "The ban also should extend to every facility of our $950 million research enterprise and all System properties in the 250 Texas counties in which the Texas A&M System has a presence."