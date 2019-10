MORGANTOWN, WV—Local couple Brad and Jenny Parsley have been taking a class at their church on figuring out what their love languages are. Jenny has figured out that her love language is acts of service, while Brad announced that his love language is snuggling up on the couch together and watching the extended editions of all the Lord of the Rings films on Blu-Ray.

