HOLLYWOOD, CA—Nicolas Cage has signed on to play the role of classic Christian crimefighter Bibleman in a big-budget film release exploring Satan's hand in the planting of dinosaur fossils, leading into a haze of confusion about the true six-thousand-year age of the Earth.

