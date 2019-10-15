SANTA MONICA, CA—Security and smart home manufacturer Ring recently announced a new version of its innovative video doorbell. The Debate Ring Pro is designed to engage in theological arguments with visitors from other religious backgrounds. When the video monitoring software detects LDS missionaries or Jehovah’s Witnesses, for example, the device gently, but firmly recites verses supporting the deity of Jesus Christ and other defenses for orthodox theology.

The post New Smart Doorbell Will Argue With Jehovah's Witnesses, LDS Missionaries For You appeared first on The Babylon Bee.