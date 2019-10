WASHINGTON, D.C.—There’s more bad news for California, as the failed state is struggling to even keep the lights on, and now President Trump has announced cutting off all foreign aid to California. “American money should go to Americans,” Trump told the press. “Not a bunch of Californians who will probably just spend the money on bongs and paper straws.”

