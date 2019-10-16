“It’s Called ‘Show Business,’ Not ‘Show Show’ or ‘Business Business'”

A nice line from legendary producer (Batman, Rain Man, Flashdance, and many more) Peter Guber, as reported by my colleague David Ginsburg. (For a published briefer version of the line, see here.)
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
A nice line from legendary producer (Batman, Rain Man, Flashdance, and many more) Peter Guber, as reported by my colleague David Ginsburg. (For a published briefer version of the line, see here.)