Moody’s: Trump Will Cruise To Victory in 2020

Analytics models have been historically accurate every election (except the last one!)

Moody’s Analytics has predicted that Donald Trump will easily win reelection in 2020, with three models showing that the President will secure at least 289 electoral votes and as many as 351.

Moody’s has been highly accurate in predicting the outcome of elections dating back to 1980. The only time the company was incorrect was in 2016, when it predicted Hillary Clinton would narrowly win.

Three different economic models employed by the analytics agency suggest that Trump’s Electoral College victory is on course to surpass the 304-227 count that secured him victory over ‘Crooked’ Hillary.

The projections are based on economic factors, specifically how confident consumers are with their financial situation.

With unemployment at record lows and the stock market’s overall gains, Moody’s predicts that Trump will cruise to victory.

