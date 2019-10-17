New Narnia Spin-Off To Feature Aslan The Lion In Wacky Sports Comedies

BURBANK, CA—Walt Disney Studios has announced that, after reacquiring the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia franchise, they'll kick things off with a new take on Aslan the Lion: a hilariously unlikely basketball superstar. "Our research shows that the Lion was a little overly serious in the other movies. We wanted to put a new spin on him, Give him a little more screen-pop," said Disney executive Martin Handler.

