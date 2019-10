WASHINGTON, D.C.—After Rick Perry announced his resignation as secretary of energy, President Trump announced his new pick: a small pink bunny with a bass drum. Known as the Energizer Bunny, the creature has become a renowned expert in the field of energy due to his ability to just keep going and going with tons of energy to go around.

