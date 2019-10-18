WASHINGTON, D.C.—Trump's decision to host the next G-7 Summit at an area Chuck E. Cheese has drawn some criticism.
The post Trump's Decision To Host Next G7 Summit At Chuck E. Cheese Draws Criticism appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Trump's decision to host the next G-7 Summit at an area Chuck E. Cheese has drawn some criticism.
The post Trump's Decision To Host Next G7 Summit At Chuck E. Cheese Draws Criticism appeared first on The Babylon Bee.