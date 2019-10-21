John MacArthur To Dress Up As Puritan And Hunt Down Heretics In New ‘Solomon Kane’ Movie

HOLLYWOOD, CA—A new spin on Robert E. Howard's classic pulp hero Solomon Kane is coming out of Hollywood. This time, John MacArthur will take on the role of the troubled Puritan demon-slayer, wielding his rapier and magical staff to fight modern-day heretics.

