WASHINGTON, D.C.—Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has been pressed a lot on how she plans to pay for Medicare for All -- a plan that could require $34 trillion in additional federal spending over ten years -- without raising taxes on the middle class. Today, she finally revealed her plan: a new Canon color printer she purchased.

