10/26/1774: First Continental Congress ends its first session in Philadelphia.
1 thought on “Today in Supreme Court History: October 26, 1774”
Forms a Republic not a Democracy laying the foundation of its own distribution by following Rome to the letter. New victims same old tyranny. DINO(democracy in name only)