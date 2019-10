HENDERSON, NV—Bryce Harper has won the World Series for the fifth time since returning home to Nevada for the offseason. This time though, it was all the more meaningful, as Harper's Phillies beat his former team -- the Washington Nationals -- in a four-game sweep to take the NLCS on Sunday.

The post Bryce Harper Wins World Series In 'MLB The Show 19' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.