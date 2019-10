LAKE JACKSON, TX—Sometimes adults will jump out and scare children with creepy costumes or presentations on climate change. But former senator and presidential candidate Ron Paul came up with a new tactic to frighten trick or treaters: jumping out and lecturing them on the ballooning national debt.

