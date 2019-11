U.S.—Presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has announced he is dropping out of the presidential race so that he can spend more time taking guns away from his family. “I’ve been so focused on grabbing the guns of strangers,” O’Rourke told the press, “that I’ve neglected taking away the guns of those closest to me.”

The post Beto Drops Out Of Race To Spend More Time Taking Guns From His Family appeared first on The Babylon Bee.