DALLAS, TX—Biblical scholars often disagree, but they've all come to the same conclusion after studying the book of Daniel during an ecumenical council over the weekend: the writing on the wall during King Belshazzar's banquet actually read: "Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself."

