HAYSLIP, IA—Church members could be heard audibly gasping as Shimmering Grace Church Worship Pastor Taylor Huggin attempted to lead the service in a Kanye West song. According to the senior pastors, Huggin had not heard much of West's music and had only recently heard he was a "new Christian artist."

