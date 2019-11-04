Ex-Post Fatwa’ing

One way to avoid having Big Brother ride shotgun is to buy a ride built before Big Brother came with the car – or the truck.

(Italics for a reason; bear with.)

It has been legal – since the dawn of the automobile age – to buy a vehicle made before the advent of air bags, back-up cameras, driver “assistance” technology – and all the rest of it – and drive it on public roads.

The roads the public paid for.

Colorado just made it illegal – in principle.

And the precedent this establishes could become the practice whereby we’re forced out of older vehicles that aren’t “compliant” with the latest sssssssssssaaaaaaafety and emissions regs – including the new “emissions” regs that portray carbon dioxide (which has nothing to do with air quality) as an exhaust “emission” . . . in order to anathematize all internal combustion engines.

In order to force us all into “clean” electric cars – which are “clean” to the same degree that the girls at the Bunny Ranch are pristine.

The principle comes in the form of a law recently passed by the Colorado state legislature – SB19-05 – which originally was meant to make it legal for Colorado residents to register, plate and drive older military vehicles (e.g., surplus Humvees, cargo trucks, Jeeps and so on) on public roads, just like any other car. But the bill was amended after it was introduced using a procedure called “strike and replace” – and the version that was passed into law restricts such vehicles to off-road use only.

Effectively rendering them useless to their owners.

The law’s primary sponsor was a Republican – State Senator Larry Crowder.

It is unclear whether the measure applies only to vehicles purchased after the bill became law – with vehicles tagged and plated prior to the law’s passage “grandfathered” into continued on-road legality.

That has been the general practice for generations, not just in Colorado but nationally. It is why it’s still legal – for now – to drive a 1970 car that doesn’t have all the equipment mandated since 1970 and thereby avoid all that crap.

But that could change – and this legislation is the first confirmed and officialized shot across the bow.

There is a provision that appears to be some kind of exemption; the law states that:

“These changes do not apply to military vehicles that are valued for historical purposes.”

