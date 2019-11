RIO RANCHO, NM—Local man Greg Laurence is being called a heroic good shepherd after he demonstrated Christlike love for his waffle fries by leaving the 99 waffle fries he already had to find the one that fell in that gap between the front seat and the center console in his car.

