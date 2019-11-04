Measles Amnesia is Giving Me a Headache!

Measles has become the cause célèbre for conventional medicine and mainstream media in order to convince us that we need the measles vaccine. Furthermore, the Powers-That-Be are using everything they can about measles to stop any anti-vaccination talk.

Let’s get some FACTS straight! Measles can be deadly. So can chickenpox. However, for the vast majority of us—over 99%–measles (and chickenpox) is not deadly. For the person who gets it, it is an annoyance that lasts about a week. Then, there is life-long immunity from measles (and the same is true with chickenpox). However, a complication from the measles virus can occur. Even death can occur. Every death is tragic and we should do all we can to avoid suffering such a fate from any infection. The main stream media keeps talking about how deadly measles is. What they DON’T tell you is that the death rate from measles declined by over 98% BEFORE the introduction of the measles vaccine. This is shown in the picture below:

When my much, much-older sisters were young, they got measles and a host of other childhood diseases and recovered uneventfully. For having measles, my sisters had lifelong protection and would provide their babies with immunity against measles when they were born.

Vaccinated people do not receive life-long immunity from measles vaccination. And, vaccinated women do not provide the strong maternal immunity to their children as the women who had the illness naturally do. Therefore, the vaccinated mothers have children who are vulnerable to the measles virus. Since the measles vaccine is a live-virus vaccine, all newborns should avoid being around recently vaccinated people. But, that is another story.

The Powers-That-Be are pulling out all the stops to scare us into believing the narrative that the measles vaccine has saved millions of lives (in the US it hasn’t—see picture above) and that every person needs a double dose of the vaccine to be safe.

The new scare is measles amnesia. Measles amnesia refers to those who are recently recovering from the measles infection having their viral antibody memory wiped out of their system. This leaves them susceptible to illnesses which they previously recovered from.

During childhood, as colds and other infections pass through, the immune system forms antibodies against the particular strains so that it can maintain a memory of the infection. The memory allows the immune system to fight any future exposure to the infectious agent.

