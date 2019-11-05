Opinion: Can’t We All Just Agree To Disagree And Then Deplatform Each Other?

People like to think they can convince each other, but it doesn’t always work out. Sometimes two people just never see eye to eye. So instead of just arguing the same points over and over again, let’s do the civilized thing and just agree to disagree. And then let’s work to get each other deplatformed so that we never have to see those contrary opinions again, and no one else does either.

